Marvin Bartley: Hibs must put things right in next Hearts clash

Hibs are desperate to ‘put things right’ in the next Edinburgh derby against Hearts, says midfielder Marvin Bartley.

The Easter Road side headed into the winter break on the back of 1-0 home defeat by the Jambos, courtesy of Olly Lee’s superb first-half strike.

The Capital rivals are due to clash next at Tynecastle on April 6 – the final weekend before the Ladbrokes Premiership splits – but Bartley has admitted Hibs are already seeking revenge.

Asked by Sky Sports News if the Hibs players were “over” the defeat by Hearts, Bartley said: “No, we’re not over that. We won’t get over that until we play them again. We need to put that right the next time we play them.

“There’s a lot of games to be played before then but the derby is definitely something we need to sort out next time.”