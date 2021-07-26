Massive boost for Hibs supporters as Motherwell make away tickets available for league opener

Fir Park will host Motherwell v Hibs this coming Sunday. Picture: SNS

It will be the first time since March 2020 that fans will be able to travel to watch their favourites in action at another ground.

Tickets are priced at £24 for adults, £17 for concessions and £3 for juveniles. Family tickets are available at £28.

Supporters can only purchase their tickets online for the time being. They will go on sale at 5pm on Monday (July 26) evening with first-class post the only initial option.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If there are any tickets left after the initial rush they will be available to buy on a collection-only basis from the Easter Road ticket office, which will be open between 10am and 2pm on Thursday and Friday.

Jack Ross’ side go into Sunday’s game the reigning ‘best-of-the-rest’ side in Scottish football following last season’s third-place finish.

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.