Massive boost for Hibs supporters as Motherwell make away tickets available for league opener
Hibs will be granted 2,000 tickets to sell to supporters for this weekend’s cinch Premiership opener against Motherwell, the Easter Road club have announced.
It will be the first time since March 2020 that fans will be able to travel to watch their favourites in action at another ground.
Tickets are priced at £24 for adults, £17 for concessions and £3 for juveniles. Family tickets are available at £28.
Supporters can only purchase their tickets online for the time being. They will go on sale at 5pm on Monday (July 26) evening with first-class post the only initial option.
If there are any tickets left after the initial rush they will be available to buy on a collection-only basis from the Easter Road ticket office, which will be open between 10am and 2pm on Thursday and Friday.
Jack Ross’ side go into Sunday’s game the reigning ‘best-of-the-rest’ side in Scottish football following last season’s third-place finish.