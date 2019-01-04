Melbourne City keen on Hibs forward Jamie Maclaren - reports

Melbourne City are reportedly keen on Hibs striker Jamie Maclaren as the A-League side look to bolster their attacking options.

Warren Joyce’s side are currently on the hunt for an attacker, with out-of-favour Uruguayan forward Bruno Fornaroli the only recognised out-and-out striker at AAMI Park.

Jamie Maclaren hasn't scored for Hibs since netting a late equaliser against Aberdeen in August. Picture: Getty Images

Reports in Australia claim City have contacted Hibs over a loan deal, but any negotiations would have to include Maclaren’s parent club, German second-tier side SV Darmstadt 98.

Melbourne are reportedly keen on making Maclaren a marquee signing following the Socceroos’ Asian Cup campaign.

However, reports also suggest that a return to his homeland may be out of the question, with the former Brisbane Roar striker’s agent adamant Maclaren can put himself in the shop window with a successful showing for Graham Arnold’s side in the UAE this month.

Maclaren hasn’t scored for Hibs since a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Aberdeen in August, but the 25-year-old has been limited to just 12 appearances for Neil Lennon’s side this season, with nearly half of those from the bench.

He was an unused sub as Hibs defeated Hamilton 1-0 and Celtic 2-0 before drawing 0-0 with Rangers. He got nine minutes in the 1-1 draw against Livingston on December 22 before starting and playing 70 minutes of the 1-1 draw with Rangers at Ibrox.

Maclaren is expected to battle with Andrew Nabbout for the lone striker role for the national team over the new few weeks as Australia defend their Asian Cup title.