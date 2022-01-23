Melker Hallberg not in Shaun Maloney's plans at Hibs and says he could move back to Sweden

The Swedish midfielder, whose contract expires at the end of the season, was a surprise starter against Cove Rangers at right-sided centre-back on Thursday in what was his first appearance of an injury-ravaged season.

But he looks destined to leave the club this month.

The 26-year-old, who has now recovered from the dislocated knee he suffered in pre-season, was linked with St Johnstone earlier this month.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melker Hallberg is attracting interest from Sweden. His contract expires in the summer

Now he claims there are clubs in Sweden interested in taking him to the Allsvenskan and he says that he will listen to any offer on the table.

“I’m not part of the new manager's plans and I have to respect that,” he told Football Scotland. “We will see what happens now before the January window closes.

“When you are not included in the coach's plans, it automatically means that you want to look elsewhere and that is probably my situation right now.

“For me, it's about getting playing time considering the injury I've had. That's the most important thing to me. To be able to show myself and what I can do as a football player again.

“There is interest elsewhere. I have no specific wishes, I just want to end up in a place where I can play. I have to play week in and week out to be able to show how good I am and it does not matter where.

“I listen to basically everything – even the Swedish Allsvenskan. You should never say never. You play football for a reason.”

He added: “When you have been sidelined, you just want to go out on the pitch and play again.

“The match against Cove was my first match in six months, and it was nice. I was a little nervous at first, but it was incredibly fun to be back on the pitch. It was a relief to know that everything was good and worked as it should."

Hallberg, who has three caps for Sweden, was signed on a three-year contract by Paul Heckingbottom from Vejle Boldklub in the summer 2018 after the Danish club were relegated from the top flight.

He began his career Kalmar FF before moving to Udinese in 2014.

Message from the editor