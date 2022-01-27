Melker Hallberg set for Hibs exit as St Johnstone near deal for midfielder

Melker Hallberg is on his way out of Hibs and bound for St Johnstone

The Evening News understands his Easter Road contract, due to expire this summer, has been cancelled to allow him to make the switch to the Scottish Premiership’s basement club.

Hallberg, 26, was linked with a move to McDiarmid Park for some time but was a surprise starter, albeit as a right centre-back, in the Scottish Cup fourth-round victory over Cove Rangers last week – his first competitive appearance in green and white since, coincidentally, last season's Scottish Cup final defeat by St Johnstone at Hampden.

However, the former Vejle man was omitted from the matchday squad to face Motherwell on Wednesday night and with the player himself stating that he is not in the long-term plans of Hibs boss Shaun Maloney, his move to the top-flight strugglers could be completed by the weekend.

Saints boss Callum Davidson has already brought in four new faces but, according to The Courier, had earmarked Hallberg as the ideal recruit for his midfield from the start of the window.

The Swede signed for Hibs during Paul Heckingbottom’s tenure on a three-year deal and made 61 appearances, scoring three and registering five assists.

His versatility has seen him deployed in his natural central position as well as right-back, right-midfield, centre-back, defensive midfield, number ten, and as an auxiliary centre-forward on occasion.

A serious knee injury picked up in pre-season ruled him out of the first half of the campaign but he is now fit and will offer Saints something different in midfield as they look to turn around their form.

