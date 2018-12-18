Michael Weir: Hibs got tactics spot-on ... and Celtic got theirs wrong

Getting that win against Hamilton obviously helped, but I still think Hibs were under severe pressure going into the match against Celtic, who many would have had down as red-hot favourites to win.

To be honest, I felt we had a really good chance. If you go into matches with Celtic or Rangers feeling apprehensive then you will be found out as a player, but to me these are the great ones to play in.

At the end of the day I don’t think Neil Lennon could have asked for any more from his side. It was a great all-round performance with every player playing his part.

Each and every one of them was at it, at the top of their game. They have had a lot of negativity directed at them over the last few weeks, but they deserve great credit for what was a great result.

I don’t think there were any excuses for Celtic. Yes, they had players out injured but so too did Hibs and, I would argue, that with their budget and resources we felt the absence of the likes of David Gray, Paul Hanlon, Martin Boyle, Marvin Bartley and Mark Milligan more.

I was also a bit surprised with Celtic’s formation. I don’t know if Brendan Rodgers thought Hibs would only play one up and so went with a back three but sometimes, I feel, coaches can over-complicate things. They’d had a great result against Kilmarnock and, to my mind, it’s a case of “if it’s not broke, don’t fix it”.

Having said that, I felt Neil Lennon got his tactics spot-on. Hibs just didn’t let Celtic get going.

Whether we can do the same against Rangers tomorrow night remains to be seen. A game like Sunday’s takes a lot out of players, especially the younger ones and while it’s alright having them in the side, there’s nothing better than experience.

There’s talk of Martin Boyle being available again, which is good news given his pace and directness which can unsettle any defence and if Neil can get more consistency into his team selection as those key players begin to return ,then I think we will see that Hibs will be a pretty decent side again.