Michael Weir: Hibs kids can benefit from experience like I did with Steve Archibald

Steve Archibald's experience was a boon for a young Mickey Weir, who reckons the current squad could benefit from similar

I’m not sure the club could have done more in this window but it has to be about bringing in the right player available. There’s no point bringing in defenders for the sake of it.

The manager has been shrewd in the signings he’s made and there’s nothing to be gained by bringing players in who won’t fit the system.

I think Jack Ross knows that the backline is in need of improvement, or that it will be at some point, but it’s sensible to wait until the right players are available.

He’s not going to rush in and bring in anyone for the sake of it.

It was also good to see Josh Doig and Ryan Porteous stick around though, as well as the likes of Kevin Nisbet. Some of them are still to reach their full potential but it’s great that they’re staying at Hibs.

That said, I do think the team could benefit from a bit more experience. It was a very young team overall that played Livingston and there was still a bit of inexperience.

The key is balance in the team, a balance between good experienced pros who know the game and talented prospects.

I’ve been in that position at Hibs and let me tell you, it makes a world of difference playing alongside an experienced professional who’s been around the game for a while. I was lucky enough to be around the likes of Murdo MacLeod and Steve Archibald after they’d played abroad and having that experience was a huge help.

Even after my time at the club you had Franck Sauzee playing at the back and you could see how much that helped the players around him.

The more experienced players can take a bit of the heat off the younger lads. A marquee signing of sorts could really take the club to the next level but a lot depends on what market Hibs can work in and the money they have available.

