Michael Weir: Hibs players have shown their character

That’s three wins out of four for Hibs now, so we’ve bounced back really well from the defeat at Hearts. We could have easily dipped after that disappointment but the players have come back really strong and deserve credit.

To go to Ibrox with such a depleted defence and come away with a win is a brilliant achievement. Even though we were short in defence, we still had a number of experienced players in the side but you’re never sure how things will go for you at Ibrox. It was a day when young Ryan Porteous stood up to be counted. Ryan has impressed me every time I’ve seen him, so hopefully he continues progressing.

A few weeks ago we looked a bit stale and in need of freshening up. I don’t think the fixture congestion before and after the break helped us much, and we were struggling to score goals, so I’m pleased with the business the manager did in January.

It looks like we’ve benefited from that bit of freshness over the last few games, with new faces coming in and a couple of boys coming in from the fringes.

It was imperative that we got a striker in towards the end of the window, and we managed to get Florian Kamberi, so hopefully he can build on a promising start and help us take advantage of all the chances we create.

I was pleasantly surprised to see Scott Allan return. I really enjoyed watching him the first time he was at Hibs and he can only make us a better team. I always felt he looked like a player who needed a free role to go and do what he’s good at as opposed to tying him down with too many defensive duties. He’s got a really good football brain and he loves being given the chance to express himself. Hopefully Neil Lennon can find the key to unlock his undoubted quality. With the quality of midfield players we have at the club, I think we can allow him the freedom to do what he’s best at.

As Hibs fans, we can now look forward to the rest of the season with a lot more optimism than we probably had a few weeks ago. We have given ourselves a good platform to kick on and secure a top-four slot.