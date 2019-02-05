Michael Weir: I feel for Eddie May ... being Hibs caretaker is never easy

I feel for my old team-mate Eddie May, as being caretaker manager at a football club is never an easy job for anyone.

Eddie and Grant Murray are, of course, doing as they’ve been asked, stepping in to take charge of first-team affairs as the search for a replacement for Neil Lennon goes on.

Hopefully that matter will be resolved as quickly as possible although, and I am sure everyone will agree, it’s better that Hibs get the man they feel can take the club forward if that means waiting a little bit longer.

It’s a case of being patient, making sure the new manager is someone who is going to be there for the longer term as it doesn’t help at all when the man at the top is being changed every couple of years.

Eddie has made it clear he doesn’t want the job himself. He’d far rather be back looking after his role as head of academy coaching and the players will sense that. But until that day comes all he and Grant can do is set up the team and pick the side they feel is the right one for any given game.

Hibs got a good result, and a much-needed win, against St Mirren in their first game, but Aberdeen were a different proposition altogether, a side who have been up their for the past few years.

The Dons are a team Derek McInnes has put together over the past few years and, to my mind, he is the prime example of the benefit of a manager being given a lengthy time in charge to build a club and to take it to a good level.

I know Derek had a rough time of it at Bristol City after he’d gone down there from St Johnstone, but he’s learned from that experience and, over the years, although he has lost key players Jonny Hayes, Ryan Jack, Adam Rooney and Kenny McLean, Aberdeen have managed to overcome those losses.

He’s shown he has an eye for a player and has made good use of the contacts he must have down south to bring in the players he has on loan.