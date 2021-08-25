Michael Weir: James Scott impressed on Hibs debut but Doidge and Nisbet were missed

James Scott did well on his Hibs debut in the absence of Christian Doidge and Kevin Nisbet

I hope I’m wrong but he didn’t strike me as a natural finisher but he’s got pace and was good at getting in behind the defence and will be a good option to have.

It will be up to him to seize this opportunity. As soon as players come to a club like Hibs, the pressure hits them right away.

Overall his performance was decent – he did miss a couple of chances but I thought he did well in his first game, especially away from home.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a lot of expectation on him to perform at Easter Road this weekend and that’s when we’ll find out what he can do for a club like Hibs.

Jack Ross maybe sees him as an option at number ten or as a striker but he’s also got Kevin Nisbet in the squad and his whole game is about getting service in the box. That’s where he comes alive for me, and it was the same when I watched him at Dunfermline.

I think he can link the play, but I’d be looking at him more as the finisher, to take chances when they’re there.

But teams miss players like that when they’re not in the side. Hibs missed Christian Doidge on Sunday and I think they'll continue to miss him while he remains sidelined.

He’s got a presence and he was doing well before he got his injury. He’s a big miss.

Folk might say that he doesn't do this, or he can’t do that, but the partnership that he strikes up with Nisbet is hard to beat. In the past when he’s come on as a sub to play alongside Nisbet, Hibs are a different team.

Doidge gives Hibs something different up top. He’s got a variation to his game which the side will miss.

Hopefully Scott settles quickly and he can plug the gap because Doidge will be a big miss – and hopefully it’s not long before Nisbet is back in the side too.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.