Michael Weir: Lack of goal threat cost Hibs in cup derby

Hibs’ lack of goal threat was a big factor in yesterday’s disappointing defeat to Hearts.

In what was a typical derby, which ended up being a battle in difficult conditions, neither team could get any rhythm going. We didn’t play to our capabilities – if we did, I think we would have won the game. But up front we didn’t look a threat at all. With Christophe Berra and Aaron Hughes at the back, Hearts basically nullified us.

Oli Shaw is a talented prospect but it’s hard for a young boy to go up against experienced defenders like those and make an impact in a derby. Apart from a couple of chances for Martin Boyle, we didn’t look like scoring. There was no real threat from any area of the pitch from Hibs. We’re a more effective team when we get on top and start playing football, but yesterday, although we battled well enough, we were never able to get a proper foothold and assert ourselves.

It’s disappointing to lose the unbeaten derby run but that was always going to happen at some point. You could sense Hearts were fired up to get a result against us. They struggled at the start of the season and look like they’re starting to come on quite strong now, whereas we look like we’re losing our way a bit.

It’s important that we ensure yesterday’s game doesn’t cause a lingering hangover. We’ve got a winnable game at Dundee on Wednesday and we need to view it as a chance to get back on track, start stringing a few wins together and get ourselves back to the level of form we showed earlier in the season.

However, to do that, we’re going to have to start firing as an attacking unit. We’ve only won two of our last ten games and a big reason for that is the lack of goals we’ve been scoring over the past couple of months. We’re pretty well off in midfield and defence but we certainly look like we could do with a bit of extra quality in the attacking area because we’ve not been getting enough goals lately, and it’s a bit of a concern.

Hopefully Jamie Maclaren can be the answer because we certainly need someone to step up to the plate, especially as it looks like Anthony Stokes has kicked his last ball for the club.