Michael Weir: Momentum was key to Hibs’ victory

After the high of Thursday night in Greece, I was confident Hibs would build on the feelgood factor and get a victory against Motherwell.

When the games are coming thick and fast this early in the season, there’s always the slight worry about fatigue kicking in, but I’m a great believer that if you’re winning regularly, it doesn’t matter how often you’re being asked to play. Momentum takes over and right now Hibs are riding the crest of a wave.

After making a few changes to the starting line-up, resting our main strikers, and still swatting aside Motherwell, we’ve got to be confident about continuing our Europa League adventure.

To come back from 2-0 down in the first leg against one of the top teams in Greece and get through to the next round was a massive achievement. The way we’ve dealt with the European ties and started the league campaign will give us real belief that we can get past Molde.

When you’re capable of getting results away from home in Europe, you’ve always got a good chance of progressing, and Hibs have had good away results against Brondby, Runavik and Asteras in our last three ties. In addition to that, we’re formidable at Easter Road, so as long as we don’t lose this Thursday, I feel we’ll have a decent chance of going through. It won’t be easy but we’re certainly capable.

I was delighted to see Jamie Maclaren return to renew his partnership with Florian Kamberi. Of the pair, I actually prefer Maclaren because he thrives on sniffing out chances regardless of how much or how little he’s involved in the game. The longer the summer wore on, the more I was starting to think Maclaren wasn’t going to come back.

It’s a major coup that we’ve managed to get the two of them back. I would have been happy just to get one of them, but to get two of them is a major plus and it just highlights how enjoyable it is to play for Hibs at the moment.

“The manager will be hoping to add a few more before the window shuts but we’re making good progress in terms of ensuring the squad is up to scratch for the demands of the season ahead.