Michael Weir: My one worry for Hibs after derby draw with Hearts

Hibs manager Jack Ross and assistant John Potter in the dug-out at Tynecastle. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

But what Sunday showed is that Hearts have more to come off the bench than Hibs do at the moment.

If you look at Hearts' substitutes compared to ours, they had more quality and experience to call upon.

They brought on guys like Barrie McKay who can change a game for you. I looked at our bench and didn't see anyone like that.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I think Jack Ross realises that judging by his attempts to get more players in during the window. I just think we're short and if we lose any more players then it could get tough for us.

At the moment we're doing okay, and sitting where we want to be, but the squad is still light.

You've got players there that are not going to come on and make a big difference.

I was hoping that would be addressed in the summer, but it will need to be addressed in January.

That's my one worry. The lightness of the squad. If we lose a Hanlon, Porteous or Boyle then we’re in trouble. To ask these players to play week in, week out takes it toll.

Our first 11 is good but whenever we lose a couple I worry about it. I may be wrong – and I hope I am – but I just feel we don't have enough depth in the squad.

We are where we are now and we just have to deal with it until such times as we can address it.

I just hope we can get through to January and Jack improves us again.

Despite that, we've had a decent start and beaten all the sides we should be winning against. St Mirren at home on Saturday is another game that we should be winning to keep us up there.

It’s all about getting points on the board early. Look at Aberdeen, they’ve not won for a while so if we can get a head start on them and keep picking up results we could be in a good place come Christmas-time and well placed for the run-in.

A message from the Editor: