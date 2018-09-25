Michael Weir: Neil Lennon’s patient approach paying off for Hibs

Back-to-back wins and suddenly everything is beginning to look a little bit rosier as far as Hibs fans are concerned.

The defeat away to Livingston on their plastic pitch was, of course, bitterly disappointing but their 0-0 draw at Tynecastle at the weekend perhaps puts a slightly different complexion on our game against them.

They may be newcomers to the Premiership but Livingston aren’t simply going to roll over. They’ve shown they are a sturdy, stuffy side and hard to beat, a fact reflected in where they sit in the table at the moment.

Our win over Kilmarnock was important in that it restored a bit of confidence and, while Hibs would have been expected by many to beat Dundee last weekend, to actually do so was a big result for us. It was always going to be a difficult match given Dundee’s current plight but I know from experience how tough such games can be.

The big games, those against the likes of Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and so on take care of themelves. It’s those ones where all the expectation is on you that can be a little trickier so to come away from Dens Park with a 3-0 victory was a good afternoon’s work.

It again showed what an attack-minded team we have.

I’ve always said it would take time to get things right, Neil has done exactly what I expected – he’s not got too excited, has been patient and looked to bring in the right players with the necessary quality.

Tonight it is another tough game against Aberdeen in the quarter-final of the Betfred Cup. It’s always tight between the two sides but it’s a great chance to win another trip to Hampden – something we’ve become quite accustomed to in recent seasons.