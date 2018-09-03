Michael Weir: No need to be angry about Hibs’ transfer window

I know some Hibs fans are angry at the way the transfer window has gone, but the reality is that we were always likely to come out of it with a slightly weaker squad than the one that finished last season because of the quality of players we lost.

Dylan McGeouch and John McGinn are the two men who have made Hibs tick for the past three years, so there was never going to be much chance of us signing players equipped to go in straight away and play at their standard.

In that regard, I was relieved that Efe Ambrose didn’t leave on Friday because he’s another one who would have been irreplaceable on our budget. I actually thought we might have brought in some extra defensive cover because we look a bit short in that area. But all things considered, the business we did over the summer was pretty good.

Some were disappointed that we didn’t sign anybody in the closing few days, but over the course of the window I was pretty happy with the players that came into the club. You don’t want to be adding numbers just for the sake of it – that’s how you end up on the slippery slope. It’s more important to get quality over quantity, and I think we’ve done that. We just need to give the team time to settle down because the new guys are being introduced to a team that is still finding its way after the blow of losing some real quality.

When players first come to Hibs, it often takes them a while to grasp the size of the club and the expectations associated with pulling on the green-and-white jersey. Hopefully Saturday’s defeat at Livingston acts as a wee wake-up call to the players and makes everyone well aware that if you slip below certain standards in this league, you’ll get punished. Having said that, we were missing some key men like Darren McGregor, Marvin Bartley and Florian Kamberi. Those players will make a difference when they return, and we’re also waiting on Mark Milligan coming into the mix. As I wrote a few weeks ago, I expect some short-term difficulty at Hibs, but once we get everyone settled in and get a more established starting XI, I’ve got no doubt that we’ll still be a force to be reckoned with.