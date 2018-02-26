Michael Weir: Point at Killie not the worst result for Hibs

It shows where Hibs are at the moment that we’ve come away slightly disappointed with a point from an away game against arguably the most in-form team in the league.

Saturday’s match was one of the best I’ve seen for a while – it was a real game of two halves that could easily have gone either way.

Ordinarily you’d expect to win at 2-0 up, so it’s a bit frustrating in that respect that we didn’t kick on and claim three points, but Killie are the most-improved side in the country and are a really tough nut to crack, so I think we’ve got to be content with a point overall.

In the first half we could have been three or four up because they didn’t look like they could handle our three up front. We caused them all sorts of problems and they looked all at sea at times. But Killie gradually worked their way into the game and in the second half they came on strong, to the extent where we did well just to hold on for a point.

We were indebted to our goalkeeper for that because Ofir Marciano made a couple of excellent saves to keep us level. He looks to have got his form and confidence back after a couple of shaky periods earlier in the season.

Obviously the Kilmarnock penalty was very contentious - I agree with Neil Lennon that it shouldn’t have been a spot-kick.

Personally, I wouldn’t be inclined to make too big a deal of that incident though because I felt, over the piece, Kilmarnock caused us a lot of problems and were well worth their point.

Having said that, I can see why the manager was particularly frustrated by the decision because there’s no doubt there’s been some big calls against us recently that could ultimately prove to be the difference between us finishing fourth or second. There’s still a lot of football to be played with regard to where we end up, but every game now carries that bit extra importance because of where we are in the table and the fact we’re getting towards the business end of the season.

We’ve got another big one on Wednesday against Hamilton and I’m pretty confident we’ll respond positively to the setback of losing a two-goal lead at the weekend.