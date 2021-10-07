Michael Weir: Rangers defeat was sore but Hibs dropping points at home to St Mirren hurt more

Hibs head coach Jack Ross during the 2-2 draw with St Mirren. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

But I wouldn't get too excited about Hibs challenging for the league because the team still has a long way to go. We've got to beat the St Mirrens at home if we're going to challenge for anything. These big games are great but we’ve got to beat the teams we should be beating and that's the hard part to take.

There’s no point going to Ibrox and putting in a big performance a few weeks after drawing 2-2 with St Mirren at home. Those are vital points lost for us that come back to cause you problems later in the season.

There’s a lot of work to be done to make sure we’re winning games like that at home. Games at Ibrox, Tynecastle and Parkhead are one-offs that are great to get results in, but we’ve got to take care of the other teams at home. Those are games that will decide how far up the table you go.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Look at Hearts, they’ve dealt with Livingston and Motherwell at home. That’s why they’re three points better off. Until we start regularly beating teams at home we should be beating we'll have a fight on our hands to stay where we want to stay.

Aberdeen and Celtic are not playing well at the minute, but I still think these teams can turn a corner very quickly. Aberdeen are having a shocker and we’re only seven points ahead of them so there’s a long way to go.

The encouraging thing is that's the best showing I’ve seen from Hibs at Ibrox for a while, going back to Neil Lennon’s time at the club. The three at the back system suits us, because we need three in the middle of the pitch, in my opinion. That's down to manager to make those decisions.

But certainly after the weekend there’s lots of positives to take into the international break, and a good vote of confidence to go and beat Rangers in the semi-final. I was just so disappointed after the St Mirren game because we’d blown an opportunity. We just need to beat Dundee United to get back on track.

A message from the Editor: