Michael Weir: Spirited Hibs still seeking the right blend

Throwing away a two-goal lead is never ideal but the most important thing for Hibs on Saturday was simply to get a much-needed victory against a good Kilmarnock side.

We played some good football at times but you can see there’s still a few teething problems there. We’re still trying to get the right combinations in certain areas and some players are still trying to find their best form, but all things considered, it was a good win. We’ve still got plenty room for improvement and I’m sure we’ll have our ups and downs in the coming weeks until we properly click but hopefully this result gets rid of any negativity lingering from the Livingston game.

I think partnerships are a massive part of a successful team so it was great to see Florian Kamberi and Jamie Maclaren linking up again in the second half. We’re not the same team when those two are not playing together. They make us a more potent force and once they’re both fully up to speed, playing off each other and scoring goals that will make us a significantly better team. The attacking area of the team will be fine once everything settles down – I’ve no worries about that at all.

The defence, however, is in need of a bit of work because we’ve been conceding far too many goals this season. Good sides are built on being solid defensively, and that’s a big part of why we did so well last season. It’s all very well scoring lots of goals but the most successful sides also keep them out at the other end and we look too open at the moment for my liking. We’ve not had enough clean sheets recently and it’s a bit of a concern because we can’t expect our attacking players to score three goals every week to win a game. We’ve got plenty good defenders at the club but we need to find the right blend because right now it doesn’t look quite right. We looked a bit naive at times on Saturday but I think a lot of that is down to us missing Darren McGregor and Paul Hanlon. It will make a big difference when we get those two back in the team because they are two big players for us who generally make us more secure.