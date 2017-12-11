Michael Weir: This Hibs team fear nobody

Hibs did incredibly well to fight back and get a point yesterday.

Most teams would have been down and out after falling 2-0 behind against a team with the quality and confidence of Celtic, so it says a lot about the spirit in this side that they were able to come back from the dead and almost nick the victory in the end.

It really was a brilliant recovery.

At 2-0, we could easily have fallen to pieces and taken a bit of a doing, but we went the other way and refused to give up. Oli Shaw was a big factor in that because he gave us a different dimension up front and rattled Celtic a bit. He’s now scored twice against them and he’s not even started a game for Hibs yet, so he’ll be full of confidence. He’ll also take a lot of belief from the fact the manager trusts him enough to throw him into big games like yesterday’s. He looks like a real prospect for the future.

The team should take huge confidence into Wednesday’s match against Rangers. We’re a team who thrive on the big occasion anyway, but the manner in which we claimed a point against Celtic will mean we can approach the game on a real high. There’s been a real intense rivalry developing between the two teams over the past few years so it’s a mouthwatering fixture. We’ll hopefully have another full house and a brilliant atmosphere under the lights at Easter Road.

It won’t be easy because Rangers have started to find some form over the last couple of games and they’ve showed against Aberdeen they can pull out some big results, but this Hibs team fear nobody. If we play as we can, we should come out of it with a positive result.

As yesterday showed, we’re a very hard team to beat. Even though Rangers will come with confidence, they’ll also be well aware that not many teams turn Hibs over easily these days. Neil Lennon and the players will really fancy their chances.

The big games are coming thick and fast this week, with a trip to Pittodrie on Saturday. As per the Rangers game, we certainly won’t be fearing Aberdeen. If we can pull out another two big performances this week, we could be sitting in a great position on Saturday evening.