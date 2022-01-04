Mickey Weir: Hibs hiring Shaun Maloney was a gamble - but one which looks highly promising

Shaun Maloney has won his first two games in charge as Hibs manager. Picture: SNS

But I have to say, I like what I’ve saw so far from him as the new Hibs head coach. He looks like he’s going to be attack-minded with a bit of a balance, because we always have to be secure at the back, with a lot of forward-thinking players at his disposal and a style which will suit them. He’s recognised this quickly and made a few tweaks. It looks quite successful so far and long may it continue.

It was huge getting those three victories, two of which came under Maloney, before the winter break. The club had got itself into a bit of a rut with that lengthy spell of barely winning a league game. It was essential the new manager came in and got a couple of results, and against a couple of difficult opponents too.

Aberdeen have had some decent success at Easter Road in recent years and Tannadice is never an easy place to go. We dominated the game against United. We looked dangerous throughout. It was huge to get the confidence back in the side.

To be fair, experience as much of a factor now in football management because you’re seeing guys, younger and younger, getting their chance.

Besides, it was a gamble for Hibs to take on Tony Mowbray, John Collins and Alan Stubbs – three guys who hadn’t managed before – and they were all a success.

The most important thing with any manager, regardless of experience, is that they’ve got to have the players. If you look at Mowbray, he had big players like Scott Brown and Kevin Thomson. If, as a manager, you walk into a squad with that type of player then it makes your job a lot easier.

The board obviously feel Maloney’s got the credentials to take the club forward and he’s started really well. Even if he hadn’t there would have been patience and backing from the fans because they understand it’ll take a bit of time for him to implement his own philosophy.

It’s a good chance for him and it’s up to him to grab it.

