Midfielder nets double as Hibs claim fourth reserve win on trot

A first-half double from Innes Murray earned Hibs a 2-1 away win over St Mirren and a fourth successive victory in the SPFL Reserve League.

Oli Shaw had already tested Buddies goalkeeper David Wilson before the striker’s surging run ended with a tap-in for Murray before he was again the supplier, squaring the ball for the same man to turn home on the stroke of half-time.

Hibs, with 44-year-old goalkeeping coach Alan Combe on the bench, were pegged back when Matty Grant scored for the home side but they held on to keep their impressive run going.

Hibs: Dabrowski, Stirling, Sadiki, Waugh, Mackie, F Murray, Campbell, Block, I Murray (Donaldson), Allan, Shaw. Substitutes: Combe, O’Connor, Woods, Shanley, Galantes, Paton.