Molde manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Hibs and Martin Boyle

Hibs may have went down 3-0 to Norwegian side Molde in the third qualifying round of the Europa League but the team were praised by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Martin Boyle was praised by Molde boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

The Molde boss recognised the threat posed by Neil Lennon’s men over the two legs.

The goalless first-leg at Easter Road was a tight affair, while Lennon said the 3-0 second-leg scoreline flattered the hosts with Hibs passing up chances.

Norwegian talent Erling Haaland netted twice, either side of setting up a goal for Fredrik Aursenes.

Solskjaer told Sportsound: “You look at the team he (Lennon) has got, he’s got pace, power, personality in the team, talent in the team, goals in the team.

“Martin Boyle out wide or upfront, he’s a handful for anyone. We had to (pay close attention), you can’t leave him one against one, you can’t leave him almost one against two so we did a good job.”

