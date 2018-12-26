‘More like the team we love’: Fans react to Rangers 1-1 Hibs

Have your say

Hibs fans react after their side snatched a point at Ibrox thanks to Darren McGregor’s late header.

Rodney Jones: “That looked more like the team we love.”

Darren McGregor celebrates his late equaliser. Picture: SNS Group

Alan Wicksted: “A point at Ibrox is not to be taken as a bad result but we are still looking for consistency, let’s hope we get another good result this Saturday.”

Semotron wrote: “Decent result away from home considering our recent form.”

One fan added: “You’d have taken that at the start. Strikers have got to do better though. Can’t rely on defenders and midfield for all our goals. Bring on the Jambos.”

Dean Osborn pointed out: “An excellent point taken off another of the big boys.”

Jordan Campbell said: “Sean Mackie good for Hibs again when he came on.”

Hugo_1875 joked: “Hibs shouldn’t have to work that hard at ibrox for a point. With due respect.”

LeonHibs was also getting the digs in: “Gerrard has made a difference at Rangers. They have improved to be fair. That’s a game they would usually lose. Massive point for them at home against Hibs.”

Paul Quinn only had eyes for one player: “Two games. Hibs hero. Sean Mackie.”

Chelsea McCormack reckoned: “Game changed when David Gray came on.”