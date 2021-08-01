LiveMotherwell 2-2 Hibs: Live updates as substitute Doidge equalises

Hibs travel to Motherwell today for the opening day of the 2021/22 season, in a reverse of their first match of the 2018/19 season, which resulted in a 3-0 home win against the Steelmen

By Patrick McPartlin
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 5:49 pm
Hibs travel to Motherwell today hoping to build on their Europa Conference League performances

The Easter Road side secured back-to-back victories against Santa Coloma and will be looking to build on those wins.

Last time here Hibs ran out 3-0 winners but with fans back in the ground and nine new signings, the hosts will hope for a winning start.

Follow our live updates below

Motherwell v Hibs live

Last updated: Sunday, 01 August, 2021, 17:59

  • Hibs won 3-0 on last visit to Fir Park
  • Teams met on opening day of 2018/19 season with Hibs running out 3-0 winners at Easter Road
  • Jake Doyle-Hayes, Daniel Mackay set for league debuts
Sunday, 01 August, 2021, 17:59

GOAL FOR HIBS!

Martin Boyle strokes it home from the spot and Hibs are in front!

Sunday, 01 August, 2021, 17:59

PENALTY HIBS!

O’Donnell adjudged to have handled the ball in the area - he and goalkeeper Liam Kelly are booked...

Sunday, 01 August, 2021, 17:55

Doyle-Hayes’ first involvement is to intervene to prevent van Veen from getting a sight of goal after both McGinn and Porteous failed to stop the Dutch attacker

Sunday, 01 August, 2021, 17:53

Hibs sub

Doyle-Hayes on for Murphy

Sunday, 01 August, 2021, 17:52

SAVE!

Macey stands up well to deny Woolery!

Sunday, 01 August, 2021, 17:49

YELLOW CARD!

Stevenson booked for an earlier tug on Woolery in the aftermath of the goal

Sunday, 01 August, 2021, 17:49

GOAL FOR HIBS!

Nisbet’s shot comes back off the post and substitute Doidge steals in to slide in the equaliser!

Sunday, 01 August, 2021, 17:44

Macey gets down low to save a deflected effort from Woolery

Sunday, 01 August, 2021, 17:43

YELLOW CARD!

Van Veen booked for a nasty challenge on Boyle on the halfway line. Bit of an edge to this game!

Sunday, 01 August, 2021, 17:42

Hibs sub

Doidge on for Gogic

Sunday, 01 August, 2021, 17:40

Fine save from Kelly to deny Murphy a certain equaliser. Motherwell clear the corner and race up the park with Stevenson breaking up the attack with a well-timed sliding challenge

Sunday, 01 August, 2021, 17:38

Boyle with a great chance to pull the trigger but he hesitates and a defender intervenes.

Sunday, 01 August, 2021, 17:36

YELLOW CARD!

Hanlon carded for a foul in the middle of the park

Sunday, 01 August, 2021, 17:24

Half time!

A breathless first half comes to an end - three goals, a penalty shout, and two yellow cards.

Sunday, 01 August, 2021, 17:16

1 minute added on at the end of this first half

