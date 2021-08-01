LiveMotherwell 2-2 Hibs: Live updates as substitute Doidge equalises
Hibs travel to Motherwell today for the opening day of the 2021/22 season, in a reverse of their first match of the 2018/19 season, which resulted in a 3-0 home win against the Steelmen
The Easter Road side secured back-to-back victories against Santa Coloma and will be looking to build on those wins.
Last time here Hibs ran out 3-0 winners but with fans back in the ground and nine new signings, the hosts will hope for a winning start.
Follow our live updates below
Motherwell v Hibs live
Last updated: Sunday, 01 August, 2021, 17:59
- Hibs won 3-0 on last visit to Fir Park
- Teams met on opening day of 2018/19 season with Hibs running out 3-0 winners at Easter Road
- Jake Doyle-Hayes, Daniel Mackay set for league debuts
GOAL FOR HIBS!
Martin Boyle strokes it home from the spot and Hibs are in front!
PENALTY HIBS!
O’Donnell adjudged to have handled the ball in the area - he and goalkeeper Liam Kelly are booked...
Doyle-Hayes’ first involvement is to intervene to prevent van Veen from getting a sight of goal after both McGinn and Porteous failed to stop the Dutch attacker
Hibs sub
Doyle-Hayes on for Murphy
Macey stands up well to deny Woolery!
YELLOW CARD!
Stevenson booked for an earlier tug on Woolery in the aftermath of the goal
GOAL FOR HIBS!
Nisbet’s shot comes back off the post and substitute Doidge steals in to slide in the equaliser!
Macey gets down low to save a deflected effort from Woolery
YELLOW CARD!
Van Veen booked for a nasty challenge on Boyle on the halfway line. Bit of an edge to this game!
Hibs sub
Doidge on for Gogic
Fine save from Kelly to deny Murphy a certain equaliser. Motherwell clear the corner and race up the park with Stevenson breaking up the attack with a well-timed sliding challenge
Boyle with a great chance to pull the trigger but he hesitates and a defender intervenes.
YELLOW CARD!
Hanlon carded for a foul in the middle of the park
Half time!
A breathless first half comes to an end - three goals, a penalty shout, and two yellow cards.
1 minute added on at the end of this first half