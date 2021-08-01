LiveMotherwell v Hibs: Live updates as Hibees aim to start 21/22 season with a win
Hibs travel to Motherwell today for the opening day of the 2021/22 season, in a reverse of their first match of the 2018/19 season, which resulted in a 3-0 home win against the Steelmen
The Easter Road side secured back-to-back victories against Santa Coloma and will be looking to build on those wins.
Last time here Hibs ran out 3-0 winners but with fans back in the ground and nine new signings, the hosts will hope for a winning start.
Follow our live updates below
Motherwell v Hibs live
Last updated: Sunday, 01 August, 2021, 09:07
- Hibs won 3-0 on last visit to Fir Park
- Teams met on opening day of 2018/19 season with Hibs running out 3-0 winners at Easter Road
- Jake Doyle-Hayes, Daniel Mackay set for league debuts
Good afternoon
The cinch Scottish Premiership season gets under way today for Hibs (and Motherwell) with today’s clash at Fir Park. Unlike the last meeting here, there will be fans in the stadium and they could see some of the nine new Steelmen signings this afternoon.
The hosts won three of their four League Cup group matches while Hibs come into this game on the back off back-to-back wins against FC Santa Coloma of Andorra.