'Name a better shirt in world football': Hibs fans react to new 'Sunshine on Leith' inspired third kit

The yellow shirt has lyrics to The Proclaimers song written through it, with 25 per cent of all profits being donated to Oxfam.

Here’s what the fans thought of it:

@james_conlon1: "I didn’t think these guys could beat a ‘Thank You NHS’ shirt, I was wrong.”

@c0mrademicheal: "This is the greatest collaboration of all time.”

@FfsHibs: "My bank account is literally begging me not to even think about it… Can I afford it? Probably not. Will I buy 1 each for me n my brother? Absof***inglutley.”

@Lausters: "Yellow is back! Lyrics to Sunshine on Leith on the 3rd, Edinburgh street map on the home, pinstripe on the away (one of the nicest kits I’ve seen). Smashed it lads!”

@budgiemcb: "£145 light this morning!”

@purv1875: "Without doubt @JomaSportUK are the best [kit] sponsors hibs have had in a long long time.”

@charliebanks97: "Name me a better shirt in world football today. Oh wait, you can't.”

@AlizzTTV: “Home and away is nice but the colour is horrible on this but I do like the lyrics in the background. I have the home and away top but im not sure if I'll get this.”

@RobbieSincIair: "Can you please just do a yellow kit that has green shorts for once?”

@Chrisfinn2703: “Don’t know who needs to hear this but you don’t have to include a pop culture reference woven in to every football strip.”

