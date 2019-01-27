Neil Lennon: 6 candidates linked to replace suspended Hibs boss

Neil Lennon’s time at Hibs is set to come to an end after the head coach was suspended by chief executive Leeann Dempster on Friday.

Relations between Lennon and his players are understood to have become strained in recent weeks as the Easter Road club has slumped to eighth place in the Premiership table.

Edinburgh-born ''Gordon Strachan has been out of work since he left the Scotland post in 2017. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Florian Kamberi was ready to quit Hibs after bearing the brunt of Neil Lennon’s anger during a fiery exchange of views at a team meeting at the club’s training ground on Friday.

But if Lennon is to leave, who could take his job?

Gordon Strachan

Former Scotland manager Gordon Strachan has been out of work since stepping away from the Scotland job in October 2017.

Born and raised in Muirhouse, The Herald reports he is leading the list of candidates to assume the role of manager as it becomes increasingly likely Lennon will part ways with the Easter Road side.

Scot Gemmill

Scotland under-21 manager Scot Gemmill has garnered acclaim in his SFA role, previously taking the under-17’s to the Euro finals. With a record of developing young talent, Gemmill may be seen as the right man to bring on the next generation of players coming out of Hibs’ youth set-up.

Lee Clark

Former Kilmarnock manager Lee Clark left Rugby Park to join League One side Bury in February 2017. The Sunday Mail reports the ex-Huddersfield and Bury boss would be keen on a return to Scotland.

Alan Stubbs

After breaking Hibs’ 114 year Scottish Cup jinx during his tenure at Easter Road, Alan Stubbs remains a fan favourite. Following unsuccessful spells at Rotherham United and St Mirren, Stubbs is currently out of work and could be open to a return to the Capital.

Gary Rowett

Gary Rowett may be in the frame after he was sacked by English Championship side Stoke City after less than eight months in charge. Rowett received managerial plaudits during his time at Derby County and Birmingham City.

Paul Heckingbottom

Paul Heckinbottom had a difficult time at Leeds United. The Englishman was sacked from his head coach position in June after just 16 games in charge of the English Championship side. The 41-year-old is still highly-rated, ambitious and could see the opportunity north of the border as a chance to bury memories of his dismal spell at Elland Road.