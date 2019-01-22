Neil Lennon: Any January Hibs deal for Scott Allan will go right to the wire

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon expects any deal to sign Celtic midfielder Scott Allan in January ahead of his pre-contract move in the summer to be done at the end of the transfer window.

Allan agreed a three-year contract with Hibs last week which comes into effect at the beginning of the 2019/20 campaign, but Hibs are trying to strike a deal with Celtic to bring him in for the second half of this season.

When asked whether Hibs had reached an agreement with Celtic for an immediate transfer, Lennon said: “I don’t know where we are with that. Obviously that might go to the last couple of days of the window, I would imagine.”

Hibs have also made enquiries about a loan deal for winger Celtic Lewis Morgan, but when asked whether he had any news on the move, Lennon responded: “No, nothing. I think he may be available to go out on loan. He’s the type of player that we like and with [Martin] Boyle being out, we need a replacement. We’re looking at not only Lewis but a few other options as well.”

Lennon is also keen to add a striker to his squad and reiterated that Hibs “are still looking for that type of player”.