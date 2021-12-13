Neil Lennon brought success and demands respect, says interim Hibs boss David Gray

David Gray says he had a good relationship with Neil Lennon as captain and manager at Hibs

Lennon, 50, is reported to be ‘open’ to a discussion about the possibility of returning to Easter Road, with club owner Ron Gordon understood to see him as a leading candidate for the role.

Discussions are expected to take place this week, with Derek McInnes also in the frame. A left field candidate is also a distinct possibility.

Gray was club captain during Lennon’s previous two-and-a-half year reign at Easter from from June 2016 to January 2019 and has only good things to say about his former manager.

“He brought success to the club,” said Gray, who hung up his boots in the summer to start his coaching career.

“When he was here we won the Championship, I was the captain and I had a good relationship with him.

“He was very demanding, the standards he expected were very high.

“He’s managed at a high level and he has an aura about him and he demands respect and rightly so.

“It’s nothing to do with me if he comes back or not, that’s up to the powers that be moving forward.

“I’m not getting caught up with anything, it’s just about focusing on the job myself, Eddie May and Craig Samson have to do.”

After a conversation with chief executive Ben Kensell, Gray will remain in charge of the team for Tuesday’s cinch Premiership match against Dundee at Easter Road.

Kensell has yet to address the players about the managerial situation, but is understood to be preparing to speak to fans in the coming days via the club’s media channels.

Gray added: “The position is still exactly the same. When we had the initial conversation, it was for the foreseeable future. Obviously we had the game at the weekend and since then I’ve spoken to Ben and the position is still exactly the same.

“We’ve got the game against Dundee and then I’m sure that I’ll speak to him again after that. As far as I’m aware, everything is exactly the same.”

