Neil Lennon calls on Hibs to build momentum against basement clubs

Hibs boss Neil Lennon is hoping to see his side begin to build momentum as they prepare to face the Premiership’s bottom three clubs, starting with this weekend’s trip to face basement outfit Dundee at Dens Park.

The Easter Road club have made a stuttering start to the new season, a win against Motherwell on the opening day followed by draws with St Johnstone and Aberdeen before the disappointment of being defeated by Livingston.

However, Lennon’s players bounced back by beating Kilmarnock and, with Dundee, St Mirren and Hamilton next up before the second international break of the season, the head coach feels it’s a chance for his new-look squad to begin to find a “good rhythm”.

He said: “It’s been a bit stop, start with Europe, the transfer window and then the international break but hopefully we’ll settle down.”

Lennon, who hopes to complete the signing of Dutch defender Miquel Nelom today, has not only had to contend with rebuilding his squad, the 27-year-old former Feyenoord player due to become the ninth arrival in recent weeks, but with injuries to key players such as Florian Kamberi, Darren McGregor, Marvin Bartley and Ofir Marciano.

Kamberi returned to claim the winning goal via the penalty spot against Killie with McGregor on the bench, while Bartley is poised to be part of Lennon’s plans for the trip to Tayside. Veteran Australian midfielder Mark Milligan was given an 18 minute run-out last weekend. Lennon said: “Mark has been very impressive in training. He’d been with an Australian training camp. But you can’t just throw them in – that was his first competitive outing since the World Cup. Last weekend was too soon for Marvin but hopefully he’ll be around this weekend and with Darren again available we are getting some bodies back which is very pleasing.”