Neil Lennon confirms Hibs ‘close to deal’ for Genoa midfielder Stephane Omeonga

Hibs are close to securing a loan deal for Genoa and Belgium Under-21 midfielder Stephane Omeonga, according to Neil Lennon.

The Easter Road boss said ahead of the Capital club’s Scottish Cup meeting with League Two side Elgin City that a move was close.

Lennon said: “According to Genoa, it’s done, but it’s not quite over the line just yet.”

Reports in Italy on Friday morning suggested that a deal had been completed for the former Anderlecht youngster to join on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Genoa assistant boss Marco Pellegri was quoted as saying: “Stephane said goodbye to his bosses, coaches and teammates before the training session at Centro Signorini this morning.

“He emptied his locker in the dressing-room of his personal effects.

“A new professional adventure awaits him in Scotland, unless any hitches prevent the deal from being done.”

Speaking about what Omeonga would bring to the Hibs side, Lennon added: “He’s got good energy.

“He will bring legs, particularly in the middle of the park. He’s got a good calibre, he played a lot of games at Serie A level last year.”

The 22-year-old has been capped five times by Belgium Under-21s, and joined Avellino before switching to Genoa in 2017.

He has made 17 appearances in total for the northern Italian side, his last of which was on December 6 against Virtus Entella in the Coppa Italia.