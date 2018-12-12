Neil Lennon confirms key Hibs trio are huge doubts for Celtic clash

Neil Lennon has confirmed that David Gray, Marvin Bartley and Paul Hanlon are set to remain on the sidelines for Hibs’ showdown with Celtic on Sunday.

The key trio all missed Saturday’s victory at Hamilton Accies and none of them are likely to be fit to feature at Easter Road this weekend.

Gray has been out for more than two months with a muscle problem, Bartley suffered a hamstring injury against St Mirren last week and Hanlon has been plagued by calcification in his leg. It means Hibs will go into the match against the league leaders without their captain, their vice-captain and a third player who has worn the armband in recent months.

“At the minute we’ve got a few senior players with injuries - (Paul) Hanlon, (David) Gray and (Marvin) Bartley - so that plays into your thinking,” manager Lennon told Sky Sports.

“We may go a little bit younger because we need legs in the team, there’s no doubt about that. To play against Celtic we need legs because they keep the ball so well and they work you from different angles and different positions.”