Neil Lennon factor key in Adam Bogdan’s move to Hibs

Liverpool goalkeeper Adam Bogdan has revealed the chance to work again with Hibs boss Neil Lennon was key to him joining the Easter Road outfit on a season-long loan.

The Hungarian internationalist played for Lennon during his time in charge of Bolton Wanderers before moving on to Anfield where he failed to hold down a regular first-team place, seeing him join Wigan Athleitc on loan only to suffer a torn cruciate ligament which has resulted in the 30-year-old having not played since November 2016.

Bogdan played under Lennon at Bolton

Bogdan, who began his career with Vasas and Veoses in his home country before moving to England in 2007, admitted he was excited to be joining Hibs, promising to grasp the opportunity “with both hands” having found himself down the pecking order on Merseyside behind Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet.

He said: “The club is in a good position at the moment after a strong few seasons and it is important to build on what has been achieved, which was instantly attractive to me, as well as working with Neil Lennon again.

“There is good competition for goalkeeping positions here, so I am prepared to work hard to ensure that I can have a good season and help the team as best I can.”

Lennon, who has his No.1 choice Ofir Marciano still recovering from surgery on a finger injury, believes Bogdan, capped 20 times for his country, will provide stiff competition for the Israeli internationalist and his understudy Ross Laidlaw.

He said: “Adam is a very experienced and dependable goalkeeper and one I am pleased to have brought into the club ahead of the season starting. Having previously worked with him at Bolton, I know that we are bringing in a quality player with experience of playing at a high standard, including representing his country.

“That experience and his skill-set will help to bring on our other goalkeepers in the squad as well as helping us to achieve our aims this campaign.”