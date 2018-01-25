Neil Lennon ‘great fit’ for Scotland manager job – Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers believes Neil Lennon should be the leading candidate for the Scotland managerial vacancy in the aftermath of Michael O’Neill’s decision to turn the job down.

Celtic manager Rodgers insists his Hibs counterpart and Northern Irish compatriot Lennon would be a “great fit” for the post and has urged the Scottish FA to switch their attention to the 46-year-old.

“They should 100 per cent think of Neil,” said Rodgers. “They should at least ring him to see if he’s interested. Because I’m sure that could be a great fit.

“There have been a number of guys touted for the job but, for me, Lenny has to be the one. The Scottish FA certainly have to ask the question, because he would be a huge success at it.”

Lennon, a former Northern Ireland captain, won five major trophies as Celtic manager before a difficult spell in English football in charge of Bolton Wanderers. He has enjoyed fresh success since his return to Scotland, leading Hibs back into the top flight of Scottish football by winning the Championship at his first attempt last season. “Neil is tactically good and he will have worked with a lot of the players in the Scotland squad,” added Rodgers.

“He knows the game up here, having also had a stint down south as well. He’s got a really good football brain. Yeah, I think they should be certainly seeing if he’s interested in the Scotland job. There is absolutely no question about that for me.”