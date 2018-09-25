Neil Lennon hails ‘brilliant’ Hibs as he rues missed chances

Hibs manager Neil Lennon heaped praise on his team for a “brilliant” performance despite seeing them exit the Betfred Cup following an exhilarating quarter-final tie against Aberdeen.

The Edinburgh side lost 6-5 on penalties to Derek McInnes’s resilient team after a goalless draw at Easter Road in which the hosts had comfortably the better of the chances.

Lennon’s only complaint was that they were unable to make their superiority on the night count. “I thought we were brilliant,” he said. “It should never have got to penalties. We absolutely dominated Aberdeen for long periods - not many teams do that to them. The only complaint I’ve got is that we didn’t take the chances.”

Lennon is encouraged by the way his new-look Hibs team are playing, with this impressive display coming after back-to-back wins over Kilmarnock and Dundee. “From 20 minutes on, we were definitely the stronger team,” he said. “Our football was of a very high quality. I take a lot of positives from it. I’m not going to bash them for that performance. We’re still a work in progress but we’re a good side and we’re a threat.”