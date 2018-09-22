Neil Lennon hails ‘outstanding’ Hibs after three-goal win at Dundee

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon hailed “one of the most complete performances” in his time as Hibs manager after he watched his team win 3-0 away at Dundee.

Second-half goals from Florian Kamberi, Martin Boyle and Thomas Agyepong sealed a victory at Dens Park that moved the Hibees up to second in the Ladbrokes Premiership, ahead of Livingston on goal difference.

“That was one of the most complete performances in my time. We were outstanding,” said Lennon.

“I am one very happy manager. Everything I asked for, I got.”

Lennon singled out praise for Mark Milligan, who made his first start for Hibs, and Boyle.

£Milligan had an outstanding debut,” added Lennon. “My two centre-halves were excellent. Most teams would have struggled against us today.

“Boyle is an outstanding player. The only thing missing is more goals. He has great pace, enthusiasm and quality and he is only going to get better.”