Neil Lennon: Hibs ‘not consistent enough’ to be title contenders

Neil Lennon doesn’t think his Hibs team is consistent enough to mount a title challenge, despite a convincing 3-0 win at Dundee on Saturday putting them into third place in the Scottish Premiership.

Lennon’s side have the best record in the Premiership in the whole of 2018, ahead of Kilmarnock on goal difference, and currently sit on 11 points in the table, five points behind leaders Hearts and level with Rangers, although the Ibrox side have a superior goal difference.

But Lennon, preparing for the Betfred Cup quarter-final tie against Aberdeen at Easter Road on Tuesday night, dismissed any notion of his side being contenders.

“I am not sure we would be consistent enough,” he said.

“We have had a good calendar year but we still throw in the odd adverse performance, as shown at Livingston a few weeks ago.

“And I don’t know if we have the experience to [chase the title]. We are very happy with where we are but to say we would be in the running for the title would be folly.”

Lennon expects Aberdeen to provide as tough a test as they did in the 1-1 league draw at Easter Road a month ago.

He said: “It is a trophy that is up for grabs and we want to be into the next round.

“We are lucky with the draw, we have home advantage but unlucky in the fact we are playing a very good team in Aberdeen who have a very good cup record in recent years.

“I expect it to be a close affair again. Aberdeen will be a contender again in all competitions.”