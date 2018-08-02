Neil Lennon: Hibs ‘very close’ to Jamie Maclaren deal

Hibs are “very close” to sealing a return for Jamie Maclaren, manager Neil Lennon has revealed.

Speaking after Hibs’ 1-1 draw with Asteras Tripolis in Greece, Lennon said: “Jamie Maclaren, I think, is getting closer and hopefully we’ll have something over the line by the weekend.

“It’s very close but nothing’s guaranteed in this game. It’s another body and a good player in the building - another centre-forward - and it takes the pressure of Florian Kamberi and Martin Boyle.

The Australian, who scored eight goals in 15 matches during a loan spell at Easter Road side last season, has been linked with a return to Edinburgh, although other clubs remain interested in the 25-year-old.

Two Dutch teams are reportedly keen on the striker, who has two years left on his contract with German second tier side SV Darmstadt 98.

Maclaren’s form for Hibs in the second half of last season led to a call-up to Australia’s World Cup squad, although he didn’t make an appearance for Bert van Marwijk’s side in Russia.