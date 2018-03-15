Neil Lennon hopeful of bringing Scott Bain back to Hibs

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has revealed he’s hoping to lure goalkeeper Scott Bain back to Easter Road this summer - but admits he’ll face opposition from other clubs.

Bain signed for the Capital club from Dundee on loan until the end of the season but switched to Celtic on transfer deadline day in a three-way deal which saw Scott Allan return to Hibs and striker Simon Murray head for Dens Park.

Lennon, however, told the 26-year-old, who never played a game for Hibs, that he’d happily have him back once his shot-term deal with Celtic comes to an end.

But Lennon acknowledged he’ll have a fight on his hands, with Bain having starred in Celtic’s Old Firm win at the weekend and Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers believed to be interested in keeping him.

Hearts have also been credited with an interest in the former Alloa number one.

Lennon said: “There is an interest and we made sure Scotty realised that before he left us. Even in the short time he was here we were very impressed.”