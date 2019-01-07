Neil Lennon: I want to bolster my Hibs squad with two strikers

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon wants to add two strikers to his squad in the January transfer window.

Lennon has been critical of his forward line this season, lamenting the performances of marquee duo Florian Kamberi and Jamie Maclaren. Swiss attacker Kamberi, in particular, has been singled out by his manager for failing to meet the standards of last season when he scored nine goals in 14 appearances.

Australian striker Maclaren, on loan from Darmstadt, has only scored once this season and there have been reports that his deal may be ended prematurely, while Kamberi – a reported target for Bristol City and other English Championship clubs – has found the net eight times in 19 appearances. Young striker Oli Shaw has also chipped in with five goals this term.

“We want to bring in strikers,” said Lennon. “If we can bring two in then great, but we’re hoping to at least bring one in just to add to what we have here.

“At times it’s been a bit flat and we need that extra bit of competition and motivation for them all.”

When asked if he had a message for his current crop of forwards, Lennon added: “Must be better. You know you can do better and I know you can do better.”