Neil Lennon on the final shortlist for a top job in Europe as the former Hibs and Celtic manager nears a return to work

Neil Lennon is on the final shortlist for the head coach’s job at Olympiakos following talks between club officials and his representatives. The Northern Irishman wants to return to football after seven months out of work.

He is one of five names in the frame for the position at the Greek Super League side with a final decision expected to come before the end of the month. Olympiakos spoke with Lennon’s people over the weekend and are now considering him and four others for the vacancy.

Aged 51, Lennon has been waiting for an opportunity to get back into management since losing his job at the Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia. His reputation in the eastern Mediterranean remains healthy following a productive seven months in Cyprus. He won the 2022 Cypriot Cup and guided Omonia into the Europa League group stage earlier this season, where they faced Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sheriff Tiraspol.

Olympiakos are seeking a new coach after the Spaniard Michel resigned last month. Sporting director Jose Anigo is in charge on an interim basis. The Piraeus club currently sit third in the Super League and preparing for the Europa Conference League qualifying rounds after beating Panathinaikos and PAOK Salonika in their last two games.

Although Lennon would be interested in a prospective move to Greece, he is also monitoring management vacancies in Britain. Opportunities in the English Championship – or possibly at his former club Leicester City – are likely to capture his attention in the weeks ahead depending on who leaves and when.

