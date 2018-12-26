Neil Lennon proud of Hibs’ display in Ibrox draw

Neil Lennon expressed pride at the way his side fought back to claim a point against Rangers at Ibrox.

Darren McGregor headed a late equaliser to cancel out Alfredo Morelos’s first-half opener for the hosts and the Easter Road manager felt it was the least his side merited.

He said: “I thought we deserved it. We had a really strong performance in the second half. We showed a lot of belief and scored a great goal. We had good chances. I always felt we were in the game. I’m really proud of the players. They stood up to an immense challenge and came through it with flying colours.”

Lennon was pleased with Florian Kamberi’s display after criticising the striker’s contribution following Saturday’s draw with Livingston. “I had a long chat with him,” said the manager. “I’ve got a lot of faith in him but he’s not been producing that sort of performance recently. There was a different body language and a different physicality about him and his touch was better today. His hold-up play was better. We need him to do that week in, week out so we can evolve as a team.”

Lennon’s injury problems were exacerbated when Lewis Stevenson went off with a hamstring problem just before the break. “We’ve lost Lewy for I don’t know how long,” said the manager. “We’ve had a lot of injuries and the squad’s depleted.”