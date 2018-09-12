Neil Lennon says banning mobile phones helps Hibs players

Neil Lennon says banning mobile phones at the Hibs training ground has helped players communicate better and given them a break from social media.

The Easter Road manager admits his approach is a bit “old school” but he believes the ban has helped create an “oasis” for his squad.

“It’s important in a footballing environment that they converse with each other,” Lennon said.

“They’re fine with it. The two years I’ve been there, we’ve had a lot of success and they’re a close knit group.”

In an interview on BBC Radio 5live, Lennon bemoaned the modern player’s failure to communicate verbally.

“You’d bring them in for a chat and every answer would be monosyllabic,” Lennon said. “How’s your mum and dad? ‘Alright’. How’d you think you played yesterday? ‘Fine’.

“But if you put a phone in front of them they could write War and Peace for you.

“I know it’s a different generation. I get that and I’m not a dictator by any means - but it’s a simple rule that they just have to abide by. Communication is always vital on and off the field.”

Lennon, who has used Twitter himself, knows footballers can be subjected to a lot of negativity on social media platforms.

“Unfortunately, these days a lot of guys are influenced by public opinion on Twitter, on Facebook, and I think at times it can be a very, very good thing but also a lot of times I think it can be a very detrimental thing as well to them,” he said.

“To have that atmosphere and communication, it’s a bit old school I know. I just think for those four or five hours, it’s their oasis and somewhere to be enjoyed rather than worry about things.”

Hibs resume league duties against Kilmarnock at Easter Road on Saturday.