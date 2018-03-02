Neil Lennon signs up to Hibernian Supporters Limited

Neil Lennon has become the latest member of Hibernian Supporters Limited, the company established to acquire shares in the club and which now holds a 14 per cent stake in the Easter Road outfit.

In doing so fans have donated £550,000 through HSL, money which has gone directly to furthering the club’s “sporting ambitions”.

However, while 1700 have signed up to HSL, former Hibs skipper Jackie McNamara, a director of the company, appealed for more fans to sign up to help them achieve their primary goal of building a 26 per cent “blocking group of shares” to be held in the hands of ordinary supporters.

Revealing he’d become HSL’s latest member, Lennon said: “I am absolutely delighted to join all the supporters who have given so generously to the club.

“It was once said that ‘football is nothing without fans’ and that’s as true today as it was then. I’m really enjoying my time here at the club and it’s great to see so many supporters really backing us.

“Like every other HSL member, I would encourage as many supporters as possible to join, if you can manage, and help the club to keep building on the progress made.”

McNamara said: “I’ve known Neil for a number of years now and it is the mark of the man that he would want to stand shoulder to shoulder with ordinary supporters who are trying their best to help the club that they love dearly.”

However, McNamara urged even more fans to join HSL, saying: “Other fans as backing their club to the hilt, let’s show we can do the same. While I am grateful and thankful to our 1700 members, I would be even happier if more Hibs supporters would step forward and join.

“All of our funds are going to help the team on the park – what’s not to like about that?”

Hibs’ agm in December was told that when HSL’s holding was put together with the club’s other 2400 shareholders, ordinary fans now hold a 34 per cent stake.

It follows the board’s announcement that it wanted to widen ownership by issuing new shares with the intention of diluting the holding company’s influence to below 50 per cent.

You can learn more about HSL at www.hiberniansupporters.co.uk