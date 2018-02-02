Neil Lennon unsurprised by Leeann Dempster links to SFA top job

Neil Lennon has said he’s unsurprised by Leeann Dempster being linked with the vacant chief executive role at the Scottish Football Association.

Stewart Regan quit the role on Thursday after nearly eight years in post, leaving Scottish football’s governing body seeking a new chief executive as well as a new national team coach.

And support is growing at Hampden for the Hibs chief to replace the former Yorkshire County Cricket Club chief executive as a result of her work with Motherwell and the Easter Road club.

And Lennon, Dempster’s head coach at Hibs, spoke warmly of the former account director at an advertising agency, describing her as “very, very good at what she does”.

He added: “It doesn’t surprise me that her name’s being linked [with the role] but we [at Hibs] all hope that she doesn’t go.”

Lennon insisted that the act of replacing Regan should be a quick process, warning: “There’s a huge vacuum there now that needs to be filled.

“There’s a national manager to find and someone to actually get a hold of things and run the game accordingly on a more professional basis.”

Lennon stopped short of endorsing Dempster for the role, saying: “If you look at what she’s done at Motherwell; you look at the turnaround here… I’ve got a very good relationship with her professionally.

“But you’d need to ask Leeann the question. I don’t know what role the SFA are looking for in terms of their chief executive.”