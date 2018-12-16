‘Never change Hibs. Never change’ - fans react to their superb win over Celtic

Hibs fans were understandably ecstatic as they saw their side put in their best performance of the season to defeat Celtic 2-0.

There were a number of starring performers, including academy graduates, while fans also had their say on complaints from their opponents over the allocation for the away end.

@Matt_Dickie75: “Great strength and depth in our squad... is not what I thought looking at our line-up. Fair play every one of them were brilliant today, mon the Hibs reserves!”

@Deanosborn: “Win of the season.”

@Liammiller1875: “Never change Hibs. Never change.”

@jackwilson14499: “Thank you, you sexy b******s.”

@GISALEGEND: “What a performance top work from everyone today, needed a big game & this proves it, hopefully same again midweek against Rangers.”

@kevsmart28: “Well done boys, onwards and upwards.”

@craigwil32: “Fantastic performance from the whole team today. Well deserved 3 points. How Scott Brown only got a yellow for that tackle is ridiculous. First time this season I can honestly say I seen the players play for the #Hibs jersey.”

@Rafferty1993: “I thought we were excellent today. I’ve been critical of a few players this season and I can honestly say every one of them played their part. Need to build on this now and pick up points on Wednesday. Can’t let these results be one off’s. Also I thought Sean Mackie was brilliant when he came on. With the amount of injuries we have at the moment I think we could do a lot worse than trusting some of our youngsters to come in and do a job.”

@UphallStationHS: “If carlsberg made weekends.......”

@ScotFootBlog: “Another man of the match award for Efe, quite a few contenders today. Not least the West Stand ball boy who trolled Scott Brown.”

@euan_mcn: “Hibs going from pure sh***housery to Barcelona in a matter of weeks, no team like it man.”

@chriswood1875: “The Hibs are back baby, who’s no buzzing for a wee January transfer window btw.”

@m_murphy96: “Hibs are the most confusing team in the world.”

@barclay1875: “Hibs outstanding and convincing. A well deserved win! Hyndman, Porteous and Stevenson were stand outs for me but everyone played their part.”

@philippaulburns: “The joy of being a Hibs fan is the utter s***e we have to deal with majority of seasons to then produce days like today. Wouldn’t swap it for the world.

Disclaimer: I’ve had a few pints.”

Alan Raeburn: “Fabulous performance from Hibs, no failures in the team at all.”

Brian Ross: “Well we didn’t half deserve those 3 points and with 3 academy players involved we are indeed fortunate and capable Rangers, Livi, Rangers Hearts next up, let’s build on this outstanding result....”

@HFCTransferNews: “Ryan Porteous was an absolute rock today. An absolutely immense talent. Enjoy him whilst he is here, that lad is destined for big things! Great performance from young Sean Mackie! Looks a good talent.”

@JamieBoyd8: “Some performance from the Hibs today. Big Pique Porteous bossing it.”

@kfd2804: “@jmcginn7 presence in the stadium enough to bring Hibs’ midfield back to its best. Oh how we miss you! #superjohnmcginn”

@thejdelaney: “By far our best performance of the season so far this afternoon, every one of those Hibs players burst a gut for those three points. That’s the effort we have been asking for over the past few weeks.”

@Muddyw1970: “Outstanding Hibs team performance, one of the best disciplined and work rate performance since Lennon took charge.”

@Jadeyy_91x: “Ryan Porteous should of been man of the match today! Absolute beautiful defending”

@HomeOfHibs: “Porto is a brick wall btw.”

Paul Clarkson: “With the team playing the way they can, and the ticket prices at the right level, Hibs could fill our own stadium at every game. Good on Hibs for putting our fans before money!”

Mark Newall: “Was disappointing to see the Hibs seats in the south so empty. Hopefully it’s a bit busier on Wednesday after today’s result.”

Tam Morrison: “Keep hearing about Hibs not filling their stadium Celtic should worry about their own situation.”

Callum Kemp: “Good thats what they get for giving us the tiniest allocation for years”

