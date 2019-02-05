New boy Gael Bigirimana reveals assurances given on next Hibs boss

Gael Bigirimana had to be talked into giving up his day off to take his wife Natalia to have her hair styled.

But, as he sat waiting, he received a phone call which was to kick off the most chaotic day of his football career, one which ended in him swapping Motherwell for Hibs.

It may had been transfer deadline day but the midfielder had no inclination that he would be one of those caught up in that frantic final few hours as clubs the length and breadth of the country fought to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season.

“It came out of nowhere,” he revealed. “I actually didn’t want to go into Glasgow with Natalia to the hairdressers, but she convinced me.

“As I was waiting my phone buzzed, it was Stephen Robinson, the Motherwell manager, who told me Hibs wanted to sign me. If I’d already known anything about it I would have been a bit on edge but ready with it being transfer deadline day, but it wasn’t something I was expecting at all.

“We’d been given the day off but I honestly thought I’d be a Motherwell player on the Friday morning. Hibs are a big club and to get the opportunity to play for them was a big surprise.

“There were a few things I needed to get done like calling my agent to get him involved but I managed to get a hair cut myself so I was looking fresh when I arrived at the club to complete my move and for the pictures and stuff like that.

“It was quite a day. In all my football career I had never had that situation on transfer deadline day. It was the first time and, to be honest, I hope it doesn’t happen again because it was just chaos.”

Having spent 18 months at Fir Park, Bigirimana admitted many might feel he has simply swapped “like for like”, moving between two clubs in pretty similar positions in the Ladbrokes Premiership table.

But he explained: “At Motherwell I was not getting as many games as I wanted, not enough minutes on the pitch. It was also quite difficult for me to fit in with their style. I know they are trying to change it but for me it was sort of too late in the sense I needed a fresh start.

“And when Hibs came in it was an opportunity I could not turn down. I think their style of play will bring the best out of me. It was a no-brainer in that sense.

“I’d played against Hibs a few times, and even watching from the bench as a player I liked the way they play the game.”

However, Bigirimana revealed the fact Hibs don’t currently have a head coach following Neil Lennon’s shock departure was a factor he had to take into consideration.

He said: “I was asking my agent to ask questions about what was going on, who they were looking to bring in, is he going to stick to the same philosophy when it came to playing the game because as a player you need to know.

“I didn’t want to find myself in a similar situation to the one I was in at Motherwell. But the club assured him whoever comes in will stick to philosophy of the club and the same style of football. I had faith and committed.”

Bigirimana was one of three deadline-day arrivals at Easter Road, the difference being he has signed a deal to the end of the season while defender Darnell Johnson and striker Marc McNulty have come in on loan from Leicester City and Reading, respectively.”

However, when it was put to him that the next few months might be considered an extended trial with a view to a new contract come the summer, the 25-year-old said: “I think when a new manager comes in he wants to see what every player can do. You’ll have players coming out of contract, some on longer deals than others but whoever the person is who comes in, he’ll decide who he thinks will fit in to his team.

“It will be up to me to make sure I am fit and ready to play whenever I am called upon and to show in training what I can do so I’m looking forward to it.”

Bigirimana made his debut as a second-half substitute against Aberdeen – as did McNulty – the new arrivals having had just one training session with a squad under the charge of interim manager Eddie May and, he insisted, they have to put the disappointment of losing that game aside as they face the daunting task of taking on champions Celtic tomorrow night.

Admitting he has been surprised to see Hibs struggle this season, Bigirimana believes that whatever might happen at Celtic Park tomorrow night, Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie against Raith Rovers could help galvanise the Capital club.

A finalist last season as Motherwell lost to Celtic, he said: “Hibs lost some big players, but even so with the squad they have they should not be where they are. But, as people say, the table doesn’t lie.

“It would help make it a better season with a good cup run. Normally good cup runs help lift the mood of everyone at the club. If we can win on Saturday then you are in the quarter-finals and only two games away from the final.”