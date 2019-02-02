New Hibs signing Darnell Johnson believes he’ll be a full England cap in two years

Darnell Johnson is disarmingly honest when asked if he sees himself as a full England cap of the future. “Yes, certainly,” he answers, “we are talking a couple of years.”

It’s not an idle boast or a fanciful dream but purely a reflection of where someone who has played at every level from Under-16 to Under-20 for his country, not to mention winning the European Under-19 Championship, sees his career ultimately taking him.

To that end, the 20-year-old views the next few months on loan with Hibs as the next stepping stone towards that goal, the centre back swapping life with Leicester City’s Under-23 side for the harsh realities of the Scottish Premiership.

For someone so young to exude such confidence may take some people aback, but not when you consider his godfather is former England striker Emile Heskey, an inspirational figure in his life.

Heskey, below, is but a phone call away while Leicester’s fairytale Premier League win as 5000/1 outsiders is, Johnson insists, all the proof you need that anything is possible.

He said: “That is a story that will never end. While I was there the atmosphere among the players, the staff and the two was truly incredible. Everyone was working hard every day and even at training it still didn’t seem possible.

“But we just kept looking to the next game. If you win another game, three points, another game, three points. Before you know it, we had a title chance. Words can’t describe how that felt, it was spectacular.

“It makes you believe anything is possible if you work hard and put the time in. If all the players rally around and are dedicated then you will achieve something. That is inspiring. When you are that close to winning the league, it starts to become a reality.

“You can’t believe it’s so close. All of a sudden, it was there, it was impossible to explain. It gives you an insight into the mentality needed, that you can never switch off.

“When you are that close to winning the league or achieving anything then you have to stay focused and ignore other things. If you have that mindset to block off outside factors and focus on your goal then you will achieve it.”

Johnson, however, revealed his whole life has been geared towards becoming the very best football player he can be, drawing inspiration not only from Heskey but his father who came through the youth team alongside the former Leicester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Aston Villa hitman.

“We have a normal life,” he said. “But football is part of the upbringing in our house. It has always been a case to have a goal, work towards it, step by step, and you will achieve it.”

Johnson admits his memories of watching Heskey play are a touch vague but he is fully aware of his stature within the game. He said: “Emile is very inspiring. I see the things he did and say ‘why can’t I do that?’

“He has played in the Premier League, at a World Cup and faced big stars. That’s my goal, to get first-team football and then play at a World Cup.

“Emile is always just a phone call away. He told me this would be a good move, to go out there and show what I’m made of. He has all the first-hand experiences that I will face, whether that is going out on loan or whatever.

“He also knows the mentality needed to be a footballer in terms of your focus and determination to reach the top. He can help me with that mindset.

“I did go to a few games when I was younger. I was very young so can’t remember, really remember. I remember he was a goal scorer and I remember his hold-up play and the way he brought other players into the game.

“When you go to watch football first hand, that is when you start to get that belief and the feeling that you want to be a footballer. That was one of the main things, just watching and thinking ‘one day I want to do that’. I would think ‘I can’t wait until it’s my day and I get the chance to do that’.”

Johnson fully intends to follow his mantra of taking things one step at a time during his time at Easter Road. “The next few months are very important. I just want to settle in, get to know the lads, get to know how we play and the team’s philosophy.

“I will try to build on that with every game. I will play my first game, hopefully, and then try to see how I can improve on that.”

Described by interim head coach Eddie May as “a fair lump of a boy”, Johnson believes he’ll be well-suited to Scottish football, but insisted he can play a bit as well. He said: “As a centre back and a defender you are the last line of defence apart from the goalkeeper, so any mistakes can cost a goal. I can go in, but at the same time, I also like to play and start things from the back. I know the difference – you shouldn’t mess around.”