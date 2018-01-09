New players make first Hibs appearances in Excelsior friendly

Have your say

Hibs drew with Dutch side Excelsior in a closed-door match this afternoon in Portugal.

The Hibees, who are currently on a week’s training camp in the Algarve, played out a 0-0 draw with the Rotterdam outfit, who are currently twelfth in the Eredivisie.

New goalkeeper Scott Bain, who signed from Dundee on loan earlier this month, played the 90 minutes, while Liam Fontaine – who has been out for months with an ankle injury – also played the full match in Portimao.

Australian striker Jamie Maclaren, who joined the club yesterday on loan from Darmstadt 98, came on as a second-half substitute.

Hibs’ next match in Portugal is against Willem II, another Eredivisie side, on Friday afternoon.

Hibs starting XI: Bain; Gray, Porteous, Fontaine, Stevenson; McGeouch, Slivka, Stirling; Stokes; S Murray, Matulevicius.