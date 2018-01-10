No approaches for John McGinn so far, says Hibs boss Lennon

Hibs boss Neil Lennon insists there have been no approaches for midfielder John McGinn so far this transfer window – although he won’t rule out any coming in.

English Championship outfit Nottingham Forest had three bids for the 22-year-old rejected in the summer, Lennon describing the sums offered as “laughable”.

Since then McGinn’s stock has continued to rise, leaving Easter Road chief executive Leeann Dempster to concede they may be “tested” in the coming weeks.

McGinn remains under contract at Hibs for another 18 months and, while Hibs are braced for offers for their star man, Lennon admitted the club hadn’t received any as yet.

He said: “I don’t know how it will pan out, honestly. I’d be surprised if there wasn’t interest in John, but we want to keep him. I’d be surprised if there wasn’t something in the air for him as the weeks go on. We are in a strong position. We have added to the squad – we think we’ve improved it – and we are in a healthy position off the field. It’s stress-free at the minute but that can always change.”